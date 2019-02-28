< Back to All News

Interfaith Begins March Matching Campaign

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 12:02 PM PST

Tomorrow is March First, and for Interfaith Food Ministry, that means the beginning of their March Matching campaign. Kate LaFarriere with Interfaith says it’s one of their biggest donation seasons…

Listen to Kate LaFarriere 1

LaFarriere says one in seven Nevada County families are food insecure, and Interfaith provided over a hundred-thousand bags of groceries to Nevada County residents last year…

Listen to Kate LaFarriere 2

You can donate at www.interfaithfoodministry.com or at their office, 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. Please write ‘matching campaign’ on the memo line of the check.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha