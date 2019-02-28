Interfaith Begins March Matching Campaign

Tomorrow is March First, and for Interfaith Food Ministry, that means the beginning of their March Matching campaign. Kate LaFarriere with Interfaith says it’s one of their biggest donation seasons…

LaFarriere says one in seven Nevada County families are food insecure, and Interfaith provided over a hundred-thousand bags of groceries to Nevada County residents last year…

You can donate at www.interfaithfoodministry.com or at their office, 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. Please write ‘matching campaign’ on the memo line of the check.

–gf