IFM Closed Christmas But Still Feeding Families

They were Nevada County’s Non-Profit of the Year in 2018, and this year Interfaith Food Ministry is wrapping up another year feeding hundreds if not thousands of people not just during the holidays, but throughout the year. Interfaith Executive Director Phil Alonso says they’ve been able to help a lot of people, and, as always, are still welcoming donations…

Listen to Phil Alonso

Their address is 440 Henderson Street, Grass Valley. Former Director Sue Van Son, who turned the reins over to Alonso over a year ago, says it’s more than just giving out food…

Listen to Sue Van Son

Interfaith will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but will still hold their regular food distributions on Friday and Monday.

–gf