IFM Has Another Challenging Year

It’s Interfaith Food Ministry’s goal to provide Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners to over two-thousand families in Western Nevada County. And, speaking recently on “KNCO: Insight”, Executive Director Phil Alonzo says it’s been a particularly difficult year, with the impacts of inflation on top of the usual tight budgets…

Alonzo says Interfaith Food Ministry broke another record for Thanksgiving, serving 300 more meals than a year ago, or around 15-hundred. And the number of client families, which pick up their food on a regular basis, has grown from 175 to 250. If you’d like to sponsor a family for the holiday season, but you’re not sure how much you can help, you can take a look at their online gift catalogue…

And due to the significant increase in demand for food assistance, IFM has added Saturdays to its Monday, Wednesday, and Friday weekly distribution schedule. And, with that change, Alonzo also notes that they’ve had to go back to assisting their client families every other week instead of every week.