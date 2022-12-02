< Back to All News

IFM Has Another Challenging Year

Posted: Dec. 2, 2022 12:33 PM PST

It’s Interfaith Food Ministry’s goal to provide Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners to over two-thousand families in Western Nevada County. And, speaking recently on “KNCO: Insight”, Executive Director Phil Alonzo says it’s been a particularly difficult year, with the impacts of inflation on top of the usual tight budgets…

click to listen to Phil Alonzo

Alonzo says Interfaith Food Ministry broke another record for Thanksgiving, serving 300 more meals than a year ago, or around 15-hundred. And the number of client families, which pick up their food on a regular basis, has grown from 175 to 250. If you’d like to sponsor a family for the holiday season, but you’re not sure how much you can help, you can take a look at their online gift catalogue…

click to listen to Phil Alonzo

And due to the significant increase in demand for food assistance, IFM has added Saturdays to its Monday, Wednesday, and Friday weekly distribution schedule. And, with that change, Alonzo also notes that they’ve had to go back to assisting their client families every other week instead of every week.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha