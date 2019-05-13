Interfaith Food Ministry Has New Leadership

Interfaith Food Ministry in Grass Valley has new leadership. And this time there will be two people assuming the duties of Development Director Kate Laferriere, who is stepping aside, after three years, for family reasons. Lindy Beaty is teaming up with Naomi Cabral. Beaty says she’ll focus on donor relations and grant writing. Cabral will be responsible for food and fundraising, as well as event planning…

Cabral has recently been involved, as show production and curator, at Miner’s Foundry. But she also has a strong background with closing the hunger gap…

IFM’s mission is “feeding families, fueling hope”. They established their Food Bank 32 years ago. Last year they served seven-thousand-eight-hundred-38 people, including two-thousand-30 children. They also filled over 100-thousand grocery bags. Officials say around 14-thousand, or roughly one out of seven Nevada County residents, live in food-insecure households.