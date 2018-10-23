Interfaith Holds Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

It’s now less than a month until Thanksgiving, and Interfaith Food Ministries is gearing up to hand out thousands of holiday meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Kate LaFarrierre with Interfaith says they’ll be holding a fundraiser Friday night. It’s a spaghetti dinner at Paulette’s Country Kitchen…
LaFarrierre says the event raises about four to five thousand dollars. The distribution begins in a couple of weeks…
You’ll also be able to buy bags of groceries for those holiday meals. LaFarrierre says one in seven Nevada County families are food insecure.

