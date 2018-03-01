Interfaith Kicks Off Matching Campaign

Interfaith Food Ministries is reaching out for help, but also giving you an opportunity to make your donation dollar be able to feed more people. Kate LaFerriere with Interfaith says today is the first day of their fourth annual matching campaign…

Listen to Kate LaFerriere

LaFerriere says the campaign is a quarter of their budget that they use to feed almost 35-hundred different families throughout the county. Last year, I-F-M handed out over a hundred thousand bags of food, and also provided 33-hundred holiday meals for Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Executive Director Sue Van Son says there are two ways you can donate. One is on their website at interfaith-food-ministry dot-org…

Listen to Sue Van Son

The matching campaign runs through the end of the month or when the 45-thousand dollars is matched.

–gf