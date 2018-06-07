Interfaith Named Regional Non-Profit of the Year

A big honor for an organization that helps provide food to those in need in Nevada County…
Kate LaFarriere with Interfaith Food Ministry says they got the notification from Assemblyman Brian Dahle’s office a couple of weeks ago, and surprised the volunteers with the announcement at outgoing Executive Director Sue Van Son’s retirement luncheon. LaFarriere gives a big thank you to all of you who have supported I-F-M and their mission…
Interfaith has three food distributions a week, holiday drives, and Food Access Saturday, the first Saturday of every month, which means this week, and last year provided over 100-thousand bags of food to those who needed it. The award was presented at a luncheon in Sacramento yesterday.
–gf
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines