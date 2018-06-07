< Back to All News

Interfaith Named Regional Non-Profit of the Year

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 6:46 AM PDT

A big honor for an organization that helps provide food to those in need in Nevada County…

Listen to Kate LaFarriere 1

Kate LaFarriere with Interfaith Food Ministry says they got the notification from Assemblyman Brian Dahle’s office a couple of weeks ago, and surprised the volunteers with the announcement at outgoing Executive Director Sue Van Son’s retirement luncheon. LaFarriere gives a big thank you to all of you who have supported I-F-M and their mission…

Listen to Kate LaFarriere 2

Interfaith has three food distributions a week, holiday drives, and Food Access Saturday, the first Saturday of every month, which means this week, and last year provided over 100-thousand bags of food to those who needed it. The award was presented at a luncheon in Sacramento yesterday.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha