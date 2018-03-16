Interfaith Still Trying to Achieve Matching Goal

Interfaith Food Ministry officials are on their way to achieving their ‘matching campaign’ goal by the end of the month, but still need your help. Kate LaFarriere with I-F-M says donors have come up with 45-thousand dollars, to match individual contributions…

Listen to Kate LaFarriere 1

Interfaith provided over a hundred-thousand bags of groceries to needy families in Nevada County last year, and this matching campaign is a significant fundraiser to provide those services…

Listen to Kate LaFarriere 2

You can contribute online at interfaith-food-ministry dot-com, or drop off a check at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. Make sure to write “matching” in the memo line on the check.

–gf