Interfaith Still Trying to Achieve Matching Goal

Posted: Mar. 16, 2018 12:22 PM PDT

Interfaith Food Ministry officials are on their way to achieving their ‘matching campaign’ goal by the end of the month, but still need your help. Kate LaFarriere with I-F-M says donors have come up with 45-thousand dollars, to match individual contributions…

Listen to Kate LaFarriere 1

Interfaith provided over a hundred-thousand bags of groceries to needy families in Nevada County last year, and this matching campaign is a significant fundraiser to provide those services…

Listen to Kate LaFarriere 2

You can contribute online at interfaith-food-ministry dot-com, or drop off a check at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. Make sure to write “matching” in the memo line on the check.

