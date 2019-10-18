Internet Child Luring Case Moved To Nevada County

An Orange County man arrested last month, in Orange County, for trying to lure a 15-year-old Grass Valley girl, over the internet, for sex, will face prosecution in Nevada County. Nevada County Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says it was important to try 50-year-old James Nivette here, because the victim was local…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says the D-A’s office here is filing essentially the same charges: distributing or showing pornography to a minor via electronic communication, contacting a minor for the purpose of setting up a sexual encounter, and actually showing up for the encounter. He declined comment, at this time, on whether Nivette has a history of such activity…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says the Orange County District Attorney’s Office was very cooperative and understanding of the need to prosecute Nivette in Nevada County.