< Back to All News

Internet Child Luring Case Moved To Nevada County

Posted: Oct. 18, 2019 12:38 PM PDT

An Orange County man arrested last month, in Orange County, for trying to lure a 15-year-old Grass Valley girl, over the internet, for sex, will face prosecution in Nevada County. Nevada County Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says it was important to try 50-year-old James Nivette here, because the victim was local…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says the D-A’s office here is filing essentially the same charges: distributing or showing pornography to a minor via electronic communication, contacting a minor for the purpose of setting up a sexual encounter, and actually showing up for the encounter. He declined comment, at this time, on whether Nivette has a history of such activity…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says the Orange County District Attorney’s Office was very cooperative and understanding of the need to prosecute Nivette in Nevada County.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha