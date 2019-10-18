Internet Child Luring Case Moved To Nevada County

An Orange County man arrested last month, in Orange County, for trying to lure a 15-year-old Grass Valley girl, over the internet, for sex, will face prosecution in Nevada County. Nevada County Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says it was important to try 50-year-old James Nivette here, because the victim was local…
Walsh says the D-A’s office here is filing essentially the same charges: distributing or showing pornography to a minor via electronic communication, contacting a minor for the purpose of setting up a sexual encounter, and actually showing up for the encounter. He declined comment, at this time, on whether Nivette has a history of such activity…
Walsh says the Orange County District Attorney’s Office was very cooperative and understanding of the need to prosecute Nivette in Nevada County.
