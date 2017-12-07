< Back to All News

Interrupted Burglary Leads To Two Arrests

Posted: Dec. 7, 2017 2:49 PM PST

Thanks to an alert citizen, two arrests were made after a burglary in Nevada County. Sheriff Keith Royal says deputies were called to a home on Slate Creek Road where the crime had been interrupted…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says deputies were able to identify the business where the U-Haul van had been rented. He says it had been paid for with a prepaid check card under a false name. While deputies were staking out the business, the driver of the van returned and was arrested, identified as 39-year-old Daniel Davis of Grass Valley. Royal says Davis lived near the home that was broken into. While deputies were at Davis’ home, they noticed someone drive by who had also been seen in the area of the U-Haul store when Davis was arrested. That vehicle was followed to a home on Towle Lane near the Cedar Ridge Y. 44-year-old Michael Smith was found inside, hiding in the attic and taken into custody. All the items taken from the burglarized home were recovered from the Towle Lane home…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says Smith is prohibited by the court to possess firearms. He says they’re still investigating whether any of the guns were stolen, including from the burglarized home or other locations, and might also be linked to other crimes.

