Intimate Nevada City Crowd Remembers Veterans

It was a nice morning to be outside, and over a hundred people gathered in Nevada City’s Pioneer Park for a brief ceremony, (complete with an unanticipated fly-over by someone in a bi-plane)…

Opens with sound

Nevada City Mayor Duane Strawser read some of the names of Nevada City residents who gave their lives serving our country…

Listen to Duane Strawser

The guest speaker was Dale Epps, Retired U-S Air Force Flight Engineer E-8. He served in Viet Nam, and was part of a crew escorted to Hanoi by the North Vietnamese to bring back the remains of 11 P-O-Ws. He shared his memories of being paraded in front of the Communist press, and the remains were desecrated right in front of them…

Listen to Dale Epps

He says once they got back to friendly territory, a proper ceremony was performed. Strawser estimated yesterday’s crowd to be about 130.