Invasive Plant Species Discussed Sierra College

The Ecology and Management of Invasive Plant Species is the next Science Lecture presentation at the Sierra College Nevada County campus on Tuesday. Doctor Jeremy James has been the director of the University of California Sierra Foothill Research and Extension Center since 2012. His research program centers on understanding climate change impacts on grasslands and how ranchers that use these systems for livestock production can adapt to these impacts…

James says the talk focuses on how these plant species alter ecosystem functions and biodiversity and also explores the practical approaches, as well as management constraints, across large areas…

The presentation is Tuesday, from 6:30 to 7:30pm, in the Multipurpose Center at the Sierra College Nevada County campus.