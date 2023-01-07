Investigation Underway Officers-Involved Shooting

The exact status of the two Grass Valley Police officers who reportedly shot Austin Wallace during a foot pursuit last Wednesday is unclear, as the investigation gets underway. District Attorney Jesse Wilson is part of the process…

Wallace had reportedly shot his theft victim, on French Avenue, and later fired a shot toward a CHP officer, who was not hit. Then, during the foot pursuit, he fired at least one additional round at officers, who also were not hit. But that resulted in the two Grass Valley Police officers returning fire and striking Wallace at least one time…

Often officers who’ve shot a suspect are placed on some sort of administrative leave during an investigation of such incidents. Their names have not been released. Department officials were not available for comment. Meanwhile, Wilson says he expects to file charges against Wallace soon. Wallace had remained hospitalized, as of Friday, and was expected to recover.