‘Hand to God’ Opens in Nevada City

It’s an irreverent look at the fragile nature of faith, morality, and the ties that bind us. It’s also the newest production by Sierra Stages. It’s called ‘Hand to God’, and offically opens tomorrow at the Nevada Theater. Producer Peter Mason says the plot is based around a shy, inquistive, devoutly religious boy who finds an outlet for his creativity, through a Christian puppet ministry…

There are three other cast members in what is described as a fast-moving play, and very funny. Ken Getz helped build the puppets, and says it’s not a musical, but it’s kind of like the Broadway hit ‘Book of Mormon’…

Getz says if you are easily offended by language or the , unconventional religious themes, or violence, this play is not for you. It opened with its first preview last night. There’s another one tonight and then the official Opening Night tomorrow. It runs Thursdays through Saturdays through March 16.

–gf