IRS Also Wants To Protect You From Holiday Scammers

On Cyber Monday, the Internal Revenue Service and their partners at a Security Summit kicked off the 7th Annual “National Tax Security Awareness Week”. The focus was on information for taxpayers and tax professionals on how to avoid scams and protect sensitive personal information. And with the holiday season here, it’s a prime opportunity for identity thieves. IRS Spokesman Rafael Tulino says they’re urging people to take extra care while shopping online and improve your defenses. That includes using strong and unique passwords….

click to listen to Rafael Tulino

Also keep security software for computers, tablets, and mobile phones updated and protect them from more vulnerable family members. Tulino says people also need to minimize their cyber footprint when filing their tax returns…

click to listen to Rafael Tulino

Tulino is also warning taxpayers about a recent increase in IRS-themed texting scams aimed at stealing personal and financial information. He says they only communicate by written mail.