IRS Says It’s Not to Late to Get 2015 Refund

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 7:47 AM PDT

It’s April 1, which means you have exactly two weeks remaining to get your income taxes done. But while you are scrambling to get your W-twos, ten-ninety-nines and other forms together for 2018, the Internal Revenue Service also wants you to think about 2015…

I-R-S Spokesman David Tucker says if you are owed a refund, you have three years to claim it, or it goes into the U-S Treasury. He also says that 124-million doesn’t include other possible benefits…

The website is I-R-S dot-gov. And while you have three years to collect a refund, if you happen to owe money you’ll still have to pay it. Tucker says if you did end up owing for 2015 and did not file, you likely would have been contacted by now.

