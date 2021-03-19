< Back to All News

IRS Tax Filing Deadline Once Again Extended

Posted: Mar. 19, 2021 12:16 AM PDT

For the second straight year, because of the continuing impacts from the pandemic, the federal income tax filing deadline for individuals has been extended. But not as long this time. IRS Spokesman David Tucker says you now have until May 17th…

The filing season also didn’t begin until February 12th this year. The IRS has been facing mounting pressure for more time. Earlier this week, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking for the extension. The recently-signed COVID Stimulus Bill also includes a number of tax code changes. Another provision waives federal income tax on the first 10-thousand-200 dollars of jobless benefits. But Tucker urges people to not rush into that…

Last year, the deadline was pushed back to July 15th. But the IRS has received 12-percent more returns so far, compared to the same period a year ago. The state’s deadline, meanwhile, is not being changed.

