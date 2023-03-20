< Back to All News

IRS Warns About W-2 Tax Filing Scheme

Posted: Mar. 20, 2023 12:10 AM PDT

The IRS is warning taxpayers about new filing season scams. And Raphael Tulino, with media relations, says this one is more sinister. It encourages people to use software to submit false information on a blank Wage and Tax Statement W-2. Scam artists suggest people make up large income and withholding figures, as well as the employer it’s coming from. They then instruct you to file the bogus return electronically, in hopes of getting a substantial refund, sometimes as large as five figures, due to the large amount of withholding…

Tulino says it’s reminiscent of return preparer fraud…

The IRS, along with the Security Summit partners in the tax industry and the states, are actively watching for this scheme and others. In addition, they work with payroll companies and large employers, as well as the Social Security Administration, to verify W-2 information.

