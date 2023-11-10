Israel-Hamas War Resolution Urged In Nevada City

With the Israel-Hamas war now a month old, tensions and emotions are still running high for a number of Nevada County residents. And a number of them expressed their opposition to the conflict at Wednesday night’s Nevada City City Council meeting, during the public comment period. That included Josh, a local resident, who said he was with the County Coalition for Human Rights. He told the Council that over 10-thousand Palestinian civilians have already been killed. And around 40-percent are under the age of 18. He said the Coalition is asking the Council to pass a resolution, at its next meeting, condemning the violence, requesting a ceasefire in Gaza, ending U.S military aid to Israel, and protesting against prejudice against Arabic as well as Jewish people…

The numbers come from the Palestinian Health Ministry. Mayor Daniella Fernandez reminded the audience that government entities can’t, by law, respond to comments related to matters that haven’t been agendized. But she did make some sympathetic personal comments…

There were no other comments from Council members and no indication whether a resolution will be considered at the next meeting.