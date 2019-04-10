Tom Fitzsimmons

Tom Fitzsimmons is the Program Director for Nevada County Broadcasters, and morning show host at KNCO NewsTalk 830, but his favorite job is being husband to Roxanne and Dad to his daughter's Katie and Kelly, and step dad to Tyson and Megan. Tom and Roxanne just became grandparents with the birth of Megan's daughter, Hazel Virginia. Tom also is the voice of High School Football and Basketball play by play. His hobbies include playing and watching all sports and taking long hikes both locally and in the Sierras with his dog, Angel. He also has taken up distance running and just started to get into road cycling.
It is Spring….Right?

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 10:04 AM PDT

So many of us are ready for warmer Spring weather. Not that we need to have it hot right away, but it has been amazingly cool for a long time now and it’s starting to take its toll on some businesses. I know that Emil at Weiss Brothers is anxious to see everyone shopping soon. And how about the golf courses out there hoping for warmer weather so we can enjoy playing 18 holes without a wool cap. And just a reminder, a great event that I help MC is the 16th annual Gold Country Golf Classic to benefit Sierra Services for the Blind…a great non-profit that helps so many in Nevada County. The Classic is Friday May3rd at Dark Horse Golf Club. I would love to see you and three of your best friends or business buddies at the event. It is great fun..and it has to be warmer by May 3rd…right??!!

