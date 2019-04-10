It is Spring….Right?

So many of us are ready for warmer Spring weather. Not that we need to have it hot right away, but it has been amazingly cool for a long time now and it’s starting to take its toll on some businesses. I know that Emil at Weiss Brothers is anxious to see everyone shopping soon. And how about the golf courses out there hoping for warmer weather so we can enjoy playing 18 holes without a wool cap. And just a reminder, a great event that I help MC is the 16th annual Gold Country Golf Classic to benefit Sierra Services for the Blind…a great non-profit that helps so many in Nevada County. The Classic is Friday May3rd at Dark Horse Golf Club. I would love to see you and three of your best friends or business buddies at the event. It is great fun..and it has to be warmer by May 3rd…right??!!