It’s A Boy Again For First 2020 Baby

Posted: Jan. 3, 2020 3:06 PM PST

The first baby born in 2020 in Nevada County, once again, didn’t actually arrive in the world until January second. Carter Wright, born at 12:26pm at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, is the second child for Haley and Colin Wright of Grass Valley…

click to listen to the Wrights

The Wrights, whose first child is 14 months old, are lifelong residents of Grass Valley, both attending Nevada Union High School…

This is also the fourth straight year that the first baby of the year in Nevada County is a boy. It’s also the fourth straight year it happened on January second. And it’s the second straight year the first name of the mother was Haley. As is customary, the first family is also the recipient of a lot of goodies, including gift cards.

