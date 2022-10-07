It’s a Gem of a Show!

It’s been going on for over 50 years and its back, the Nevada County Gem and Mineral Society is hosting its fabulous showcase, Earth’s Treasures, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds this weekend beginning at 10:00am each day. Society member Lori Woodhall says it’s going to be set up in and around the main exhibit building right inside Gate 1.

The event has something for all ages. Olivia is a young member of the Society syas there are great activities for kids.

Woodhall says there are a number of vendors and other hands-on activities as well. The show also features the best of the best from Nevada County rockhounds.

The event is only 3 dollars for people over 12… children and parking is free.

The show is also a great place to do some Christmas shopping with many jewelers on hand offering show deals.

Earth’s Treasures is Saturday 10-5 and Sunday 10-4 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.