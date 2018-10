If you like your Halloween to be animal-friendly, then you are invited to Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter for a ‘Piti-Party’. A party, Executive Director Cheryl Wicks says, is to celebrate pit bulls…

Listen to Cheryl Wickes 1

This is Pit Bull Awareness Month…

Listen to Cheryl Wickes 2

The party is from 10am to 2pm at the animal shelter on McCourtney Road.

–gf