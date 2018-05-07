< Back to All News

It’s All About The Cars

Posted: May. 7, 2018 4:08 AM PDT

Classic cars and custom builds lined the streets of Grass Valley for the Grass Valley Car Show Saturday. The event put on by the Grass Valley Downtown Association drew a crowd of hundreds of car enthusiasts to admire the over 300 entries. Some of the attendees were first timers… others have been coming to similar events for years.

Listen to Car Show Enthusiast

While many people were seeking out cars from their early years and cars that always dreamed of having… others were admiring ingenuity and creativity.*

Listen to Another Car Show Enthusiast

Lots of smiles as visitors enjoyed mild weather while strolling the streets and checking out the cars and downtown Grass Valley businesses.

