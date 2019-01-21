< Back to All News

Its All About The Love

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 6:05 PM PST

A celebration of love that has grown out an act of hate in Downtown Grass Valley Monday. The sun broke out as Love Walk 2 took place on Mill Street on Martin Luther King Day. Around 500 people gathered to celebrate diveristy, tolerance, and love in Nevada County. The Love Walk was co-founded in September of 2017 by then Mayor of Grass Valley Howard Levine in response to the verbal harrassmaent of a young black boy

Listen to Howard Levine

Jamal Walker, the father of the boy, honored the Grass Valley community that rallied behind his family following the incident. 

Listen to Jamal Walker

Walker gave a special acknowlwegement to the Grass Valley Police Department.

Listen to Jamal Walker

Levine was recognized for his contributions to the Love Walk, and today, inspired the crowd with a vision for the future

Listen to Howard Levine

Following the several songs, prayers, dedications, and speeches the crowd marched up Christopher Stevens Alley and wound their way to the Elks Lodge for more celebrations.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha