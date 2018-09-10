It’s All About The Tomato

It was all about the tomato at the Master Gardener Demonstration Garden at the NID Offices in Grass Valley. One of the local Master Gardener- “Queen of Tomatoes”, Patricia Wolfe, say the annual tomato tasting event offers samples of multiple varieties of the fruit.

Listen to Patricia Wolfe

With so many varieties to choose, Wolfe says the tomatoes can be divided into four main types.

Listen to Patricia Wolfe

Wolfe says the cherry tomatoes are often the sweetest. She also says tomatoes weren’t as productive for some gardeners this year becuase of smoky air and hotter temperatures that could have negative effects on plants.