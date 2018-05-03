It’s Also Bicycle Safety Month

The warmer weather also brings out bicyclists. And the goal of National Bicycle Safety Month is to remind motorists to be ready to adjust to seeing more of them on the streets and roads. Grass Valley Police Sergeant Clint Bates says his department’s biggest concern lies more with bicyclists not following the same rules of the road as drivers…

Bicycle riders are also reminded to pull off the roadway if five or more vehicles are lined up behind them. As for drivers, Bates says a recently-passed state law now specifies that they allow at least three feet of clearance when passing bicyclists…

According to CHP data, 738 bicyclists have been killed statewide in the last five years, with another 61-thousand injured. They say improper turning and bicycling under the influence of drugs or alcohol are the major causes of injury or death. Bates says he hasn’t noticed any significant number of vehicle versus bicyclist crashes in Grass Valley and there are more accidents involving drivers and pedestrians.