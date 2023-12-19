< Back to All News

It’s Also Mail and Package Theft Season

Posted: Dec. 19, 2023 3:54 PM PST

Another holiday tradition that’s, unfortunately, grown over the years is mail and package theft. And that’s especially true less than a week before Christmas. But Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Ashley Quadros, says it’s an impulsive, random, crime of opportunity any time of year…

Many homes in the more rural areas also still have mailboxes at the end of driveways that aren’t locked, where people have been living for years. Quadros says times have changed and if you’re not going to secure it, you should at least not leave any items of value inside, including checks and cash. Authorities also suggest what’s called “informed delivery” through the Postal Service…

As for packages left by your door, it’s always important to not leave them there for very long, especially a highly-visible spot. You can sometimes make arrangements to have it left in a place behind a home or have a neighbor or friend pick it up. You’re also encouraged to report suspicious activity. From 2018 to 2023, postal inspectors have made over nine-thousand arrests.

