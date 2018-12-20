It’s Also Mail Theft and Porch Pirate Season

This is also porch pirate and mail theft season. With more and more on-line Christmas shopping occurring each year, that means more packages left by front doors that may sit for hours, as well as holiday cash and checks in mailboxes. And Sheriff Keith Royal says it’s especially a concern in all the sparsely-populated and isolated areas of Nevada County…

Royal says the best way to avoid mail theft is to put it in a secure box at a kiosk where a number of other mailboxes are located, or drop it off at the Post Office. Or you should usually know about what time your mail is going to be delivered each day and arrange to have it removed, either by you, or perhaps a neighbor or friend. As for foiling porch pirates, arrange to have a delivery at a more secure location…

Royal says you can also require that a package only be delivered at your home if there’s someone there to sign for it. And if you’re planning to be away for the holidays, you can stop delivery and arrange to pick up your mail when you get back.