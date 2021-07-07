It’s Been A While

So, I was reminded today that I hadn’t posted anything in the Blog-o-sphere for a very long time. The last thing I posted was way back in March of 2020 as the lockdowns slammed into us. It was a link to the GV Chamber’s website to keep track of how you could grab a meal from various local restaurants.

I purposely left that up to help out our local eateries. Now that the lockdowns have faded, it’s time for me to start working again.

I can’t believe the last year and change. The losses, the bitterness, the anger, the way we all treated one another. There were fingers pointed and accusations made.

I am glad we can start over again.

We need to start treating each other with the kindness and thoughtfulness that was the hallmark of Nevada County. Despite what differences we had with one another, we at the core, had each others back. Come Hell or Wildfire, we knew our neighbors would be there.

How about we set aside all the anger and bitterness that blossomed like nasty weeds and remember what the unique place we live. The common things that make us proud to be a part of this whacky community. Who know, we could start a real trend here. Something could spread across the state, heck even the nation! It starts with one heart at a time.

Be Number One.