It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Posted: Oct. 7, 2021 12:01 AM PDT

With October also being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, fundraising activities are underway to support patients through the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. That includes the Pink Patch Project, established by law enforcement agencies over the last eight years. In Nevada County, you can purchase a patch at the Grass Valley, Nevada City, and Truckee Police Department offices, during normal business hours, as well as at the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department and the Foundation office. Foundation Executive Director, Kimberly Parker, says proceeds will help them purchase equipment to reduce stress for patients prepping for surgery…

click to listen to Kimberly Parker

Parker says the hospital is also finally getting its new mammography unit…

click to listen to Kimberly Parker

Other fundraising activities include the annual Lake Wildwood golf tournament, which is going on today (Thurs.). And next Monday, Pink Night returns, which is put on by the NU girls volleyball team, as part of their senior project. And the recent Barbara Schmidt Millar Triathlon, held in September, also funds breast cancer services.

