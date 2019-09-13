It’s BSM Triathlon Weekend

For the 25th year, the annual Barbara Schmidt-Millar Triathlon takes place this Sunday. Event Director, Vanessa Hale, says over three hundred women have already registered for the swim, bike and run event in honor of Barbara, who succumbed to breast cancer. The event raises awareness and resources to battle breast cancer. Many particpants have a direct connection to the disease.

Funds raised go towards early detection efforts and a scholarship for women entering health care professions.

The BSM Event Expo takes place on Saturday from 11AM til 2 PM at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Building 3, so people can learn about the Barbara Schmidt-Millar Triathlon as well as any late registrations.

Sunday is race day!

Hales suggests if you would like watch and support the particpants you should arrive early because parking is liited adn yo will have to walk to the swim start and run finish lines.

The BSM Triathlon begins at 9:00 AM Sunday and the 5K run-walk starts at 9:30.