It’s Burn Permit Season As Fuels Start To Dry

The first of May also usually marks the start of Cal Fire’s burn permit season for Nevada, Yuba, Placer, and Sierra Counties. And Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge reminds property owners that renewals are now required annually, instead of every two years, also with a new online application process available…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

Paper permits are still available through your local fire station. The free process provides the necessary information needed to conduct a wildfire hazard reduction pile burn safely, while minimizing the chance for escape burns. Eldridge says these burns do have more requirements, compared to the open season, that didn’t require permits, and just ended…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

And, of course, you always need to check with your local Air Quality Management District to see if it’s a permissive burn day. And the abundant precipitation we’ve had this season also means more wildfire fuels to minimize. And Eldridge notes that even though moisture levels are still pretty high, vegetation is already starting to dry out and there have been a number of small escape debris burns already reported.