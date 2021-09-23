It’s Cannabis Growing Complaint Season

September and October is also cannabis harvest season in Nevada County. And as the county continues to struggle with ordinance violations by growers, Compliance Division Program Manager, Jeff Merriman, is reminding residents that they always welcome residents to e-mail or call in complaints and concerns…

In addition to nuisance issues, there have also been major environmental impacts, including to the water and soil. A Grand Jury report stated, earlier this year, that only around two to three-percent of the estimated 35-hundred to four-thousand illegal grows last year were converted into legal grows. County Supervisors recently approved a six-month drone pilot program. But it’s not scheduled to begin until next April…

Merriman says they received 167 neighborhood complaints last year, but 32-percent could not be verified, due to various sight obstacles. And he says they’ve been responding to even more calls this season.