It’s Code Enforcement Appreciation Week

Two years ago, the Legislature passed Code Officer Appreciation Week, which is also being observed in Nevada County this week. Code Enforcement Program Manager Jeff Merriman says last year officers responded to 532 complaints…

And Merriman says a significant new layer of responsibility for code enforcement is the county’s cannabis ordinance. He says it’s rare that violations are due to just an illegal number of plants being grown in a neighborhood…

County officials say code professionals fill multiple roles in the course of their case work and can be found frequently collaborating with local and state health departments, environmental departments, and law enforcement agencies.