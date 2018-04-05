It’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Drivers are using their cell phones less often, but distracted driving remains a serious safety challenge, according to the California Highway Patrol. April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Grass Valley CHP Officer Mike Steele says even though the hands-free and no-texting laws are nearly 10 years old, it’s still difficult to discourage such behavior while he’s on patrol…

This week is also California Teen Safe Driving Week. Jacob Gonzalez helps coordinate the Impact Teen Drivers education program, along with the State Office of Traffic Safety. He says we’re so attached to our smartphones that it’s hard to put them away most of the time, even when behind the wheel. But he drivers can still lose their focus in other ways…

Last year, the CHP issued more than 97-thousand citations for violations of the handheld cell phone law. In 2009, the first full year of the hands-free law, more than 148-thousand comparable citations were issued. Preliminary 2017 data indicates nearly 22-thousand drivers were involved in distracted driving collisions in Calfornia, a decline from the more than 33-thousand drivers involved in such accidents in 2007, before the hands-free law went into effect.