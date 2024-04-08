< Back to All News

It’s Eligibility and Employment Worker Week

Posted: Apr. 8, 2024 12:15 AM PDT

This week, Nevada County is honoring its Eligibility and Employment workers. The Board of Supervisors passed a resolution at their recent meeting. Director of Social Services, Rachel Pena, told the Board that the workers administer public assistance programs that reduce food insecurity, strengthen health outcomes, and provide safety and security. They also develop valuable workplace skills to support local families in their journey toward self-sufficiency. And the workers also are ready to jump in to help for any emergency…

And since the pandemic was declared four years ago, Pena says caseloads have greatly increased, or over 100-percent for general assistance. Caseloads are also up 43-percent for new CalFresh recipients, 16-percent for Medi-Cal, and 17-percent for Cal Works. Sue Hoek was among supervisors expressing gratitude…

This past year alone, Eligibility and Employment programs have provided over 11-hundred emergency food bags, placed 40 participants in Subsidized Employment positions with businesses and non-profit organizations, and supported 65 families with permanent housing and 43 with transitional housing.

