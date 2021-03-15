It’s Fix-A-Leak Week To Reduce Massive Waste

March 15th not only marks the Ides of March, it’s also the beginning of Fix-A-Leak-Week. It’s an annual awareness program organized by the Environmental Protection Agency to show the public the massive amounts of water waste caused by ordinary leaks. NID Water Efficiency Technician, Kaycee Strong, says it’s their first participation, prompted by what’s expected to be a second straight below-normal winter. So, they’ll step up conservation outreach to customers…

And although customers may be inhibited by possibly having to call out an expensive plumber, Strong says many fixes are relatively simple and at a very reasonable cost…

Strong says NID also has resources available to help people track down leaks. Experts estimate that nearly a-trillion gallons of water is lost to household leaks each year in the U.S. The average household leaks nearly 10-thousand gallons per year.