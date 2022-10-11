It’s Home Fire Prevention Week

They’ve had a partnership for more than 90 years. And, more recently, Cal Fire and the National Fire Protection Association have been uniting to promote Fire Prevention Week, which is going on through Saturday. And with home fire deaths hitting a 14-year high last year, nationwide, officials are reminding residents to take precautions now before turning on their heaters for the winter. Mary Eldridge, with Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, says that includes cleaning your chimney…

Other actions include strategically installing smoke alarms in every sleeping room, outside each sleeping area, and at every level of the home and basement. And test the batteries regularly, by pressing the test button and changing the battery if there’s no sound or the sound is low. Eldridge says developing an escape plan is also always important, especially if it’s a two-story home…

And make sure the escape route is free of obstacles. Also, predetermine an outside meeting place that’s a safe distance in front of your home.