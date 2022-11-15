< Back to All News

It’s Homeless Youth Awareness Month

Posted: Nov. 15, 2022 12:25 AM PST

A resolution recognizing November as Homeless Youth Awareness Month in Nevada County was passed earlier this month by the County Board of Education. That also aligns with national efforts to bring awareness to this critical issue. County Coordinator Melissa Parrett is also a board member of the Continuum of Care. She says the Homeless Education Team at the Superintendent of Schools Office develops and provides technical support, with liaisons for every school…

Homeless children are legally defined as lacking a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence….

Some children are also living in motels, hotels, trailer parks, or campgrounds. There are even a few who may be living in cars, parks, public spaces, or abandoned buildings. The Homeless Education Team also facilitates professional development training and outreach for school personnel and community agencies regarding educational rights and services.

