It’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

With another nice weekend ahead, expect another surge of motorcyclists wanting to enjoy some of the scenic foothill roads. CHP Officer Jason Bice says they come not only from the valley but as far away as the Bay Area. It also happens to be Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. And Bice says the goal is to ask motorists to pay close attention to the location of the increasing number of riders. But he says motorcyclists also need to keep speeds and aggression in check…

And there’s also the noise…

In 2020, the latest numbers available, the CHP responded to around 65-hundred crashes, statewide, involving a motorcycle. And nearly 80-percent of the crashes involved an injury, along with 328 driver deaths.