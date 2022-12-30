It’s Move-In Time For Cashin’s Field

Next Thursday, January fifth, begins the move-in of all tenants into Cashin’s Field in Nevada City. The 26-million dollar affordable housing project is a 51-unit home community that includes 11 one-bed, 26-two-bed, and 14 three-bedroom floor plans, on Ridge Road. City Manager Sean Grayson says it’s the first large-scale low-income complex in the city’s history

But Grayson indicates it’ll likely be the last such project in the city for the forseeable future, part of a statewide challenge…

Nevada County Supervisors took the final step in clearing the way for the project, approving a one-and-a-half million dollar loan for the developers. The developers are the Regional Housing Authority and the Affordable Housing Development Corporation. The Board also accepted a one-point-three million dollar funding award from the California Department of Housing and Community Development.