It’s National Identity Theft Awareness Week

The last week of January is always designated as National Identity Theft Awareness Week. And, with the tax season officially beginning on Monday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department also says it’s a great time to remind people of some basic prevention tips. Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says it starts with protecting your social security number…

And Quadros says if a government agency asks for it, expect to see a required disclosure form. Also, recognize “phishing” attempts and don’t take the bait. Scam artists “phish” for victims by posing as banks, stores, or government agencies. They will attempt to trick you into providing your personal information via phone call, text, e-mail, and postal mail. And Quadros says many victims have been defrauded more than once…

Other tips include using stronger passwords. That includes using more different and unique combinations of letters and numbers for each of your online accounts. And one of the best ways to protect against identity theft is to monitor your credit history. You’re entitled to one free report a year. And it can identify signs of illegal activity.