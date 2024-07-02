< Back to All News

Nevada City Hosts 4th Of July Parade

Posted: Jul. 2, 2024 12:56 AM PDT

As most of us know, Nevada City and Grass Valley trade off on hosting the annual Fourth of July Parade. This year, it’s Nevada City’s turn. Chamber of Commerce Events Manager, Lynn Skrukrud, encourages everyone to don their flags and patriotic attire, when the Parade starts at 11 Thursday morning, at Broad and Cottage Streets. It starts with a flyover from the Golden Empire Flying Association…

click to listen to Lynn Skrukrud

And the Street Fair is also happening, from 10am to 1:30pm, on North Pine Street…

click to listen to Lynn Skrukrud

And it’s also a good chance to just take a stroll around the downtown area, with most restaurants also open on the Fourth.

