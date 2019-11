Murder is now the charge against a 72-year-old Grass Valley man, in the death of his wife….

Police Lieutenant Joe Matteoni says Dennis Daly is accused of beating and attempting to choke his 63-year-old wife, Stacey, at their home on Cypress Hill Drive, on October 30th…

Matteoni could not provide any information on what sparked the altercation. Daly is scheduled to be arraigned later in the week.