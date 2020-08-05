< Back to All News

It’s Offical; Swarthout Not Running for Re-election

Posted: Aug. 5, 2020 1:58 PM PDT

It’s official, the mayor of Grass Valley is not going to run for re-election in November. Lisa Swarthout making the announcement on KNCO Insight Wednesday morning.

Swarthout says that she wrestled with the decision to run or not run for a while before making it final.

Swarthout also says she is not ruling out running for political office in the future, just not the city council.

Among a list of accomplishments Swarthout says she is proud of the Dorsey Drive Interchange and many of the public works projects that have been completed with the help of Measure N and Measure E.
She says there is still time for someone to announce to run for office, but time is getting short.

Paperwork is due next Wednesday.
The mayor says that the primary reason someone should run for city council is because they truly love Grass Valley, and want what is best for its residents.

