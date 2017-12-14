It’s Porch Pirate Season

This is also the season for so-called “porch pirates”, with more packages delivered to homes and, too often, left unattended, according to Grass Valley Police. And Police Sergeant Clint Bates says local businesses are also victimized…

Bates says some arrests have been made. He says recipients can usually take steps to avoid having an unattended package, including a sign-only delivery…

But Bates says another big problem is that many people are simply forgetting to pick up a package at a pre-arranged delivery spot near their home or business during a specific time frame. He says some people also make arrangements with neighbors to keep an eye out for a package and, if the recipient is not around, to keep it inside next door. Some apartment complexes will also keep a package inside the main office, if a postal employee or UPS worker didn’t find the recipient at home.