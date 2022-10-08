< Back to All News

It’s PSPS Season

Posted: Oct. 7, 2022 5:34 PM PDT

PG and E still terms them a “last resort”. But with conditions at their driest, and gusty north winds more common time of the year, customers are bracing, once again, for the possibility of Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Meanwhile, the utility says there was an 88-percent reduction of the program being imposed in 2021, compared to 2020. They say there was also a 43-percent reduction in the duration of such outages, compared to 2019. PG and E Spokeswoman Megan McFarland credits favorable weather. But she also mentions system improvements…

click to listen to Megan McFarland

That features ramping up the sensitivity of the circuit breakers that can trigger automatic outages, when powerlines come into contact with a tree or an animal. Meanwhile, McFarland says the California Public Utilities Commission now requires PG and E to send notifications any time of day or night. In previous years, they had not been sent between 9pm and 8am…

click to listen to Megan McFarland

And this year, PG and E also has new and expanded resources during a PSPS. That includes hotel discounts and a Disability Disaster Access and Resources Program. The Generator and Battery Rebate Program has also been expanded to customers in Tier Two or Three High Fire-Threat Districts.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha