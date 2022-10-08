It’s PSPS Season

PG and E still terms them a “last resort”. But with conditions at their driest, and gusty north winds more common time of the year, customers are bracing, once again, for the possibility of Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Meanwhile, the utility says there was an 88-percent reduction of the program being imposed in 2021, compared to 2020. They say there was also a 43-percent reduction in the duration of such outages, compared to 2019. PG and E Spokeswoman Megan McFarland credits favorable weather. But she also mentions system improvements…

That features ramping up the sensitivity of the circuit breakers that can trigger automatic outages, when powerlines come into contact with a tree or an animal. Meanwhile, McFarland says the California Public Utilities Commission now requires PG and E to send notifications any time of day or night. In previous years, they had not been sent between 9pm and 8am…

And this year, PG and E also has new and expanded resources during a PSPS. That includes hotel discounts and a Disability Disaster Access and Resources Program. The Generator and Battery Rebate Program has also been expanded to customers in Tier Two or Three High Fire-Threat Districts.