It’s Screen Free Week in Nevada County

Get off those cell phones! At least for the better part of a week. That’s what Nevada County health officials are asking during Screen Free Week. Program manager Lynne LaCroix says the idea is to give your eyes and your brain a little break…

They’ve organized some activities such as a Connect With Nature Day, or a Cooking Day, or you can plan your own activities such as a game night with the family. Lina Hjord works with with youth in the county and says kids are spending more and more time in front of their phones, and these planned activities can be beneficial…

This is the first time the county has put together a screen-free week. More details can be found at the county’s website, my-nevada-county dot-com.

–gf