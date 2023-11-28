It’s Still A Seller’s Housing Market Here

At look at the home market, statewide, shows that sales in October were the lowest in about three years, according to the California Association of Realtors. Meanwhile, Teresa Dietrich, with the Nevada County Association, indicates it’s not likely as dramatic here. She says 58 homes have been sold since the beginning of the month, which is down 13-percent from October, and seven-percent from a year ago. She says many potential sellers aren’t getting in the market, because they’re paying significantly lower interest rates with their current home, or around 2-to-3 percent…

But Dietrich says it’s still a seller’s market, due to the chronically stagnant inventory. Buyers have been paying 96 to 98-percent of the list price. The state association also says that only 40-percent of local residents are currently able to afford a home. Dietrich, however, also points out that the statewide rate is just 15-percent…

The current average home price in Nevada County is 671-thousand dollars. That means a minimum qualifying annual income of 96-thousand-900 dollars a year, with a monthly payment of three-thousand-230 dollars.